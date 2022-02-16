Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

It’s been just a day since Black Lives Matter Activist Quintez Brown was arrested for allegedly shooting at a Democratic candidate for mayor but not to worry. Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville has reportedly teamed up with the Louisville Community Bail Fund to post bail for Quintez Brown, according to Fox News.

BLM Louisville reportedly delivered the Louisville Community Bail Fund’s check posting Brown’s bail on Wednesday, a day after reports that Brown had allegedly tried to assassinate Craig Greenberg at the candidate’s campaign headquarters in Butchersville, Kentucky.

Several media outlets reported Wednesday that the organizations were posting bail for Brown, with BLM Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm saying the bail fund would shell out the $100,000 posting.

Quintez’s bail was posted Wednesday afternoon, with the individual paying the bail wearing a “Free Angela Davis” shirt — referencing the activist and former Communist Party USA member.

The $100,000 cashiers check has been officially given to the clerks office to pay for @BLMLouisville activist Quintez Brown’s release. @LouCommBailFund is paying. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. pic.twitter.com/5BMdW2hpfm — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 16, 2022

Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after he entered Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and fired multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said. Greenberg’s shirt was grazed by a bullet but he was not hurt, according to police.