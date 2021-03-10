Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Washington D.C. — New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrell (R) is expected to introduce a bill this week that would make it a federal crime for someone to murder a federal, state or local law enforcement officer. The Defending Our Defenders Act of 2021 would mandate any person convicted to serve life in prison or receive the death penalty according to Fox News.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R) will join Herrell to introduce a companion bill in the Senate. Cotton told Fox News the bill “will subject those who murder police to a punishment they deserve, life in prison or the death penalty.”

“Criminals who cut short the lives of our brave officers should be met with the fiercest penalties,” Cotton said in an emailed statement. “Killing a police officer not only ends a precious human life — it’s also an assault against the safety of every American who lives in the community that officer protects.”

The bill is currently supported by the National Sheriffs’ Association, National Association of Chiefs of Police, Heritage Action for America, New Mexico Sheriffs Association, Hobbs (NM) Chief of Police John Ortolano, Lovington (NM) Chief of Police David Rodriquez, and more than a dozen New Mexico County Sheriffs.

TAKE ACTION

You can endorse the “Defending Our Defenders Act of 2021” by contacting Representative Herrell at this link or the below address and phone number.

Address

Representative Yvette Herrell

1305 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone

Phone: (202) 225-2365