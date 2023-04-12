Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ARLINGTON, Va. – Authorities in Virginia said a bank robbery suspect, identified as 30-year-old Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja, took four adults and one child hostage inside a bank just outside of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Allarenja hails from Durham, North Carolina, officials said. He is charged with bank robbery and abduction following an hour-long standoff that took place at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, Fox News reported.

The Arlington County Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect — later identified as Allarenja — entered the bank at 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday. He proceeded to grab an employee, said he had a firearm and demanded cash prior to walking behind the counter.

“Responding officers established a perimeter and worked to safely resolve the incident as the suspect remained barricaded inside the bank with employees and patrons,” police said. “During the course of the incident, members of the Emergency Response Team approached the bank, gave the suspect commands, which he complied with, and took him into custody without incident. The patrons and employees, four adults and one child, then safely exited the bank. All were evaluated on scene by medics as a precaution and no injuries were reported.”

Law enforcement authorities did not located a weapon at the scene.