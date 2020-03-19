Baltimore Mayor Jack Young urged residents to put down their guns and to stay at home so the hospital beds can be used for Coronavirus patients instead of gunshot victims.

Young said hospital beds are needed to treat positive COVID-19 patients and not for senseless violence. Seven people were shot Tuesday night as Baltimore reported its fifth positive coronavirus case the next day.

“I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently,” Young said. “We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime.”

“For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it,” Young implored. “We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you.”

He urged people to put down their guns because “we cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus. And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”

CBS Baltimore reports that the city has seen an uptick in violent crimes since Friday.

The police department is increasing staffing in the areas where crime has increased but there is no relief in sight as the city has long been known to be one of the most violent in the country with 348 homicides last year.