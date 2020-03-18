BALTIMORE — Up to seven people were shot before an officer engaged the suspect in a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Baltimore’s police union.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FOP also said there have been no reports of injures to any of the officers involved, WJZ reported. However, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison later indicated an officer was being treated for something other than a gunshot wound.

There has been a Police involved shooting McMechen & Eutaw Sts Possibility of up to 7 people shot with details unclear at this point. At this time we have no reports of injuries to any of our Officers. Pres Mancuso and our Attorneys from SBWDLaw are at HQ supporting our members. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner Harrison said the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Eutaw and McMchen Streets when an on-duty officer saw a suspect open fire on a group of people. The scene was near Eutaw Marshburn Elementary School.

“Our officer was on regular routine patrol when he observed a subject shooting at a group of individuals with a semi automatic assault rifle,” Harrison said. “Based on that, he engaged the suspect and discharged his weapon.”

It is unclear if the officer struck anyone, according to police.

Police presence at 1500 Eutaw Place. No confirmation on what happened – we are on our way to the scene @wjz @CJAldersonWJZ pic.twitter.com/7paE04irJS — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) March 17, 2020

Police said five people were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. They’re investigating if two additional shooting victims who later walked into the hospital are connected to the incident.

Investigators said after the officer fired his weapon, the suspect got away. “The officer is in good condition,” Harrison said. “He is being treated, but not suffering from any gunshot wounds.” Police said they’re starting an internal investigation Police also said there is information that supports the suspect opened fire at the officer, but at this time, they cannot confirm.

The story continues to develop. WJZ has a crew at the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.