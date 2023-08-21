Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin is a city that has demonstrated a lethargic ambivalence for the institution of law enforcement, and has paid the price in recent years for its malaise in escalating crime rates. Now the city will see its police chief step down and retire after serving in this capacity for a short period of time.

Chief Joe Chacon of the Austin Police Department will soon call it quits. He is stepping aside after two years as top cop at a time in which the city and nation have undergone a seismic transformation in policing, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Chacon and city officials are expected to make an official announcement Monday to city leaders, the department and the community. Though the timing of Chacon’s departure is not immediately clear, he will likely vacate the position by early September, according to the news outlet.

“A few months ago, I began seriously considering retirement and after long conversations with my wife and family, and thoughtful prayer, I have now made the decision that the moment is right to hang it up on a 25-year career with APD,” Chacon said in an email to the department. “Being chief of police is something that I never thought would be possible, and it has been the pinnacle of my career and an absolute honor to serve you.”

Chacon’s ability to lead the department has underwhelmed line personnel. Several police officers told Law Officer they are not disappointed to see the chief leave.

Things have been so disjointed at the agency that a longtime APD veteran said, “Believe it or not, we’d welcome the return of (embattled former chief Art) Acevedo. We disagreed a lot, but he at least seemed to have a little more political clout around city hall on matters of policing.”

After serving for years with the California Highway Patrol, Acevedo left the department unceremoniously in 2005 following a retaliation lawsuit against former CHP Commissioner Dwight “Spike” Helmick.

Acevedo became police chief in Austin, before bouncing to Houston and then Miami, where he was fired. Now he works as the interim-chief with the Aurora Police Department in Colorado.

Austin’s Interim City Manager Jesus Garza is naming Chacon’s chief of staff, Robin Henderson, as interim chief as the city conducts a national search for his replacement.