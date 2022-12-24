Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

First responders had their hands full as at least 13 people across the US have been killed as a treacherous bomb cyclone created “whiteout conditions” and wreaked havoc in the nation on Friday. Among the catastrophes created by the snow storm, sub-zero temperatures and high winds was a nasty 50-car pileup in Ohio that claimed four lives, according to the New York Post.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed four deaths and several injuries in the massive 50-vehicle entanglement on Friday. The first of numerous collisions that created the chaos occurred about 11:45 a.m. between State Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky and Erie Counties, officials told WTVG.

The series of crashes meshing automobiles together began forming once a second wreck occurred about 12:30 p.m., according to officials. Ultimately, “approximately 50 vehicles [were] involved,” OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura said in a video statement.

Purpura said motorists were experiencing “whiteout conditions” during travel on roadways as a result of heavy winds and snow.

The exact number of injuries remains unknown, and the identities of the deceased victims have not been released.

OSHP said safety personnel were bussing people who were stranded in their vehicles to a local facility to stay warm in the subzero temperatures, The Post reported.

OSHP said the first crash took place about 11:45 a.m. on Friday. ( OSHP_NWOhio/Twitter)

OSHP said 50 vehicles were involved in multiple collisions. ( OSHP_NWOhio/Twitter)

“This is going to be ongoing for a while,” an OSHP spokesperson told WTVG. “There are a lot of troopers and first responders out there working through this.”

Moreover, OHSHP also responded to a traffic fatality on County Road 49 near Huntsville about 80 miles to the south of the major automobile pileup.

“Our sympathy goes to those families who have lost a loved one during this severe weather situation in Ohio,”Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

“The road conditions continue to be very dangerous across the state, with white outs and extremely cold temperatures continuing. Please continue to remain home if at all possible and be vigilant with these extremely dangerous road conditions”

The bomb cyclone has caused deadly road conditions. (Screenshot WTVG)

Meanwhile, three people were killed in weather-related crashes in Oklahoma, while another three were killed on icy roads in Kentucky, according to Fox Weather.

In Missouri, a person died after their vehicle overturned, and in Texas a person did not survive prolonged exposure to frigid temperatures.

