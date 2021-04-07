Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















The Ontario Police Department has made an arrest and continues to search for a second suspect involved in a hate crime that happened at the Ontario Mills Mall in San Bernardino County over the weekend. According to Fox 11, two men got into a verbal argument with an Asian couple allegedly over social distancing on Easter.

Tuvorius Mencer, 34, was arrested and booked for a hate crime and felony assault of the couple. In addition, he also faces a charge of assault on a peace officer. According to police, the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

An Asian woman was seen on a stretcher with injuries on cell phone video following the incident.

The female victim reportedly a baby with her at the time of the incident.

Police continue to investigate he incident as another suspect has yet to be identified and captured.