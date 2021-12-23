Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Oakland, California – Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced on Wednesday that two suspects had been arrested in the death of Kevin Nishita. Nishita was a TV news security guard and former police officer. Nishita died after being shot on November 24, 2021, in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery.

Nishita, 56, was working as a security guard for local area station KRON4 at the time, covering retail theft in the bay area, according to a KRON report.

“We have made two arrests in that case,” Chief Armstrong said. “We are again continuing to investigate that case and work with DA’s office on charging. We feel strongly that we’ve identified a third suspect as well.”

Local police had sought help from the community in identifying a white Acura they believe was used in the robbery attempt.

OPD has arrested two suspects in connection with the homicide of retired officer Kevin Nishita. #SAFEOAKLAND pic.twitter.com/t9rs1HNQ2K — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 23, 2021

“We really do thank the community for all the information that they’ve brought forth to help us solve this case,” Armstrong said. “I believe that their assistance was key in identifying that vehicle that we recovered and spoke about, the white Acura from last week which was recovered fairly quickly after pushing it out to the community.”

Armstrong said that he wouldn’t be releasing names at this time because the department was still working with the DA’s office on charges, and still searching for a third suspect.

Nishita was a retired police officer after serving with the Colma Police Department. he was an armed guard for Star Protection Agency and provided security for many reporters in the region, Fox News reported.

He was a father of two and grandfather of three.