ARLINGTON, Va. – A man employed by Arlington Public Schools in Virginia is behind bars for abduction and sexual assault, according to law enforcement authorities.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Julio Basurto. He is also a community activist. He was taken into custody on Thursday and subsequently charged with forcible sodomy and abduction, according to FOX 5 DC.

On May 21, just prior to 7 a.m., a woman reported to the Arlington County Police Department that she was sexually assaulted inside a vehicle. A subsequent investigation revealed the woman exited a nightlife establishment early that morning and was on Clarendon Boulevard when the suspect approached her in a black vehicle. The woman said she got into the vehicle and was sexually assaulted during the ride before she managed to escape.

It was unclear if Basurto also works as a rideshare driver, but police said in a statement that he was not operating in that manner when the crime occurred, FOX reported.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed evidence before making a positive identification and obtaining a warrant for Basurto’s arrest.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Basurto is an Arlington Public Schools employee, although his role is unclear based upon news reports. Moreover, the school district did not immediately reply to media requests for comment.

According to FOX 5, Basurto is also an active community advocate in the Arlington area. He’s been vocal about improving training for Arlington Public Schools interpreters, and affordable housing throughout the county.

Following his arrest, Basurto was booked at the Arlington County Detention Facility.