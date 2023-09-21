Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ARLINGTON, Texas – A Texas police officer was killed Thursday morning in a collision and authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver they say is responsible for the traffic fatality.

A motorcycle officer with the Arlington Police Department — later identified as 24-year veteran Darrin McMichael — was struck on Interstate 20 near St. Augustine Drive in Dallas at approximately 6:10 a.m. as he was commuting to work. McMichael was rushed to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas where he was later pronounced dead.

The striking driver fled and police continue looking for the suspect as of Thursday afternoon, NBC 5 DFW reported.

According to traffic investigators, the fatal collision occurred as motorists were coming to a stop in the left lane. The motorcycle officer did not stop in time and bumped into an SUV.

The motor officer fell off his bike after the initial collision. Another vehicle ran him over then fled the scene by driving between the bike and the median wall on the left side of the interstate, officials said.

We extend our sincerest condolences to @ArlingtonPD after the loss of one of their officers in a fatal crash this morning. Our prayers go out to the officer and the APD team. pic.twitter.com/zzBnCl0EzI — Tarrant County SO (@tarrantcountyso) September 21, 2023

The only description provided to the media of the fleeing suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Dodge or Chrysler-type vehicle.

Westbound lanes of I-20 remained closed until about 9 a.m. on Thursday.

During McMichael’s career, he served as a patrol officer, a detective in the North Patrol District, and a member of the agency’s Motorcycle Unit for 13 years, NBC 5 DFW reported.

Chief Al Jones said McMichael’s wife is also an employee with the Arlington Police Department and was headed to work at the time of the crash, not far behind her husband.

“She was behind him. Unfortunately, she had to witness this tragic incident,” Jones said.

After spending time with the family at the hospital, Chief Jones issued the following statement:

“Officer Darrin McMichael was a respected and beloved member of our APD family. We are heartbroken and we are hurting. This is a devastating loss that will be felt for a long time. Please pray for his wife, who is also an APD employee, his family, his friends, and his APD family. They need all the support they can get right now.”

The chief also confirmed for the members of the press that a motorcycle officer commuting to work on a city owned bike is considered on duty.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, who is a former cop and also the father of an Arlington police lieutenant, grieved with the officer’s family, the police department and the community.

“As a former police officer, it always strikes home when something like this happens. We ask that people pray for the family and the colleagues who are there suffering as a result of this tragic incident,” Mayor Ross said. “It’s like losing a brother when something like this happens. It’s always in the back of your mind but you’re never fully prepared for it.”

Police are seeking anyone with dashcam footage of the crash as it could aid in the investigation. Information can be relayed to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle crime unit Detective Chaney at 214-589-2323.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...