LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police said Sunday that a man suspected of stealing a taxi and stabbing a law officer in Little Rock was fatally shot by a trooper.

Aloysius Keaton, 58, of Little Rock, died died Saturday night at a hospital where he was taken following the officer involved shooting, according to a police statement.

The names of the injured Arkansas Highway Patrol officer who was stabbed and the trooper who shot Keaton were not released, ABC News reported.

Keaton reportedly crashed the stolen cab and ran from the vehicle about 7 p.m. Saturday while exiting Interstate 30 onto a city street, according to law enforcement authorities.

Police say he then stabbed the Highway Patrol officer who tried to arrest him.

After the stabbing, Keaton fled the scene, but was found nearby by the trooper, according to the police statement.

The man was approaching the trooper with a weapon, according to police, when the trooper first tried to use a Taser on him. The police statement says that the trooper deployed the ECD but it did not have its desired effect.

State police said the Highway Patrol officer was treated and released from a hospital, ABC reported. Fortunately, the trooper involved in the shooting was not injured.