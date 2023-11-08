Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KINGMAN, Az. – A woman in Arizona has died more than a week after she was trampled by elk on her property in the remote Pine Lake community in the Hualapai Mountains, about 15 miles southeast of Kingman, wildlife officials confirmed Tuesday.

The unnamed woman passed away eight days after being attacked by the wild animals on her property. Although there have been five recorded elk attacks in the last five years, it was believed to be the first fatal attack in the state’s history, NBC News reported.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) said in a statement that the woman’s husband found her on the ground in the couple’s back yard on October 26 at about 6 p.m. “with injuries consistent with being trampled by an elk.”

An officer with AZGFD also noted multiple elk tracks in the yard and a bucket of spilled corn nearby. As a result, the agency issued repeat warnings that the public should not feed elk or other large wildlife.

The woman was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas where she was placed in a medically-induced coma. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died on November 3.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death to be an accident.

