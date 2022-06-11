Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB2010 into law on Monday. The new law allows homeowners to fly flags that support the country, military, law enforcement, and first responders despite HOA regulations prohibiting them, 12 News reported.

Republican State Representative John Kavanagh can be thanked for authoring the bill. He said the legislation was written after someone reached out to him when an HOA would not allow the person to fly a flag honoring first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people want to express their appreciation to these first responders by flying the flag, but a small number of HOA’s prohibit it. This bill states they can’t do that. People have a First Amendment right to honor our heroes,” said Kavanagh.

However, the changes do not protect all flags much to the dismay of activist for other causes.

Kavanaugh said he is not opposed to all flags being flown no matter what, but said getting the bill passed was all about the votes, according to the news outlet.

“Unfortunately there were not enough votes in both chambers of the legislature to give such freedoms that non-HOA homeowners have,” he said.