ANAHEIM, Calif. – At about 6:20 am, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, an adult male victim in the area of 100 S. Melinda Circle in the City of Anaheim confronted a suspect who was in the act of stealing the victim’s vehicle. During that confrontation, a collision between the fleeing vehicle and the victim occurred. The victim died on-scene as a result of his injuries.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Anaheim and multiple subjects have been detained, according to Anaheim Police Department. There is currently no additional threat to public safety stemming from this incident.