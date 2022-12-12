Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – A disgruntled man in Georgia is charged with murder after reportedly shooting his estranged wife’s divorce attorney before setting fire to the victim’s law office, according to reports.

The suspect was identified as 65-year-old Allen Tayeh. He is accused of confronting and eventually gunning down divorce lawyer Doug Lewis inside his Lawrenceville office on Wednesday before torching the business establishment, KENS-TV News reported.

Once the blaze was extinguished by firefighters, they discovered Lewis’ body among the debris and ashes in the building.

Lawrenceville Police Lt. Jake Parker commented on the deadly attack, according to the news outlet.

“It’s pretty brazen,” Parker noted. “It’s kind of out of the blue.”

A witness led police to Tayeh, who remained nearby when officers arrested him, Parker said.

“The suspect that was detained actually had injuries that were consistent with being in or near the fire,” the lieutenant said. “He had burns on the pants, singed hair. He did have a firearm on him, a revolver that had spent cartridges in the cylinders. And there were gas cans and an odor of gasoline around the area as well.”

Tayeh’s wife was represented by Lewis when she filed for divorce last year. Everyone was scheduled to be in court for a hearing this week, according to KENS.

Now Tayeh is in custody and charged with murder and arson, the New York Post reported. He reportedly remained silent following his arrest.

Lewis had practiced law in the city for about 30 years. Hence, members of the local legal community mourned his death.

“Doug was a consummate gentleman,” local lawyer Phil McCurdy told KENS. “I’ve never heard him raise his voice. I never saw him lose his temper. I never saw him treat anyone except with respect.

“I don’t know anyone who didn’t respect him as a colleague, as a professional and as a human being,” McCurdy added.

Lewis was also praised on a personal level. Kristina Weaver got to know the attorney and his family on the ball fields many years ago, when their children were young.

“I used to see him in Dacula Park all the time,” Weaver said, “and he was just the nicest guy. He was the nicest guy…. He is well known in the family court community, especially. I think he mainly dealt with divorce cases and things like that…. It’s just really sad.” Lawrenceville is located about 30 miles outside of Atlanta.