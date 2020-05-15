ADVERTISEMENT

An Alabama man and grandmother are in jail after being accused of performing sex acts on his young daughter while the child’s grandmother livestreamed it on a pornographic site.

AL.com reports that Steven Anthony Jackson, 19, and Lisa Williamson, 41, are both charged with multiple felony crimes.

Williamson is the 1-year-old girl’s maternal grandmother.

Alabama investigators received a tip from the FBI and were able to identify a general location where the alleged crime had taken place.

Williamson is charged with five felony crimes including sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and production of porn with a minor.

Jackson is charged with first-degree sodomy and production of child pornography.

The child was taken into protective custody by the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Both suspects remain in jail.