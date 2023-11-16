Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. – The lifeless body of a five-year-old Alabama girl was discovered by family members in a laundry hamper Monday morning. The youngster was described as a “precious, smart and inquisitive child,” according to authorities.

The kindergartener lived in the Hawk Ridge neighborhood and was found shortly before 6:39 a.m. in a laundry hamper at the family home. The Trussville Police Department along with Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The five-year-old was immediately transported to St. Vincent’s East where she was pronounced dead, the Trussville Tribune reported.

The deceased girl was identified as Khloe Teresa Williamson by Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

“The decedent was found unresponsive by family inside the family residence,” Yates said in the report. “An autopsy was performed on 11/13/2023, with the cause of death pending additional laboratory studies. The Trussville Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.”

Chief Eric Rush of the Trussville Police Department said the preliminary autopsy revealed no trauma to the girl’s body and there are no signs of foul play. Thus far, all indicators point to an accidental death, although investigators still await toxicology results.

Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Patrick Martin posted a statement on social media saying the girl was the daughter of a teacher in the school district, Fox News Digital reported.

“This student was a precious, smart and inquisitive child whose heartbreaking loss affects us all,” Martin wrote. “This is a very sad and tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We are arranging to have counselors on-site for our students and staff in the wake of this tragedy.”

