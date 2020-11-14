Air Force chaplain arrested by police in sting targeting online predators

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — An Air Force chaplain stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was arrested Thursday by the San Antonio Police Department during an investigation into online predators.

Maj. Jesse McKee Howard, 41, is the chaplain for the 433rd Airlift Wing, an Air Force reserve unit made up of roughly 3,400 service members stationed at JBSA-Lackland. A spokesperson for the reserve unit confirmed Howard’s arrest and noted he was on active duty at the time of his arrest, KSAT reported.

According to SAPD, Howard was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 6200 block of State Highway 151.

“A detective had been investigating online predators,” according to the police department’s preliminary information. “The investigation led to the booking of (Howard) for the listed offense. The arrest was made without incident.”

Police did not provide more specific information about what led to Howard’s arrest, and the 433rd Airlift Wing spokesperson said officials were working on gathering more information about the alleged crime.