Air Force chaplain

Air Force chaplain arrested by police in sting targeting online predators

November 13, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Alan Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz Believes President Trump Will Prevail in Pennsylvania Lawsuit

November 13, 2020
deputy coroner

Deputy coroner accused of murder in man’s disappearance

November 13, 2020
slain Arkansas officer

Slain Arkansas officer identified as Travis Wallace

November 13, 2020
Alabama teen

Alabama teen accused of murdering 5 family members has shown ‘no remorse’

November 13, 2020
cop killer captured

Cop killer captured

November 13, 2020
Samuel Alito

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warns of imperils targeting First Amendment

November 13, 2020
progressive promise land

Where is America in Its Voyage to the Progressive Promise Land of “Tolerance”?

November 13, 2020
North Carolina nightclub

North Carolina nightclub shooting leaves 2 officers among 6 wounded

November 13, 2020

Do We Still Believe in What We Are Doing?

November 13, 2020

Attorney Claims Police ‘Systemic Racism’ After Teens’ Drowning

November 13, 2020

Arkansas Police Officer Shot and Killed

November 13, 2020
snowplow

Homicide victims from Southern California discovered by snowplow driver in Eastern Sierras

November 13, 2020
Chicago man

Chicago man accused of rape and robbery missing after being released with nominal bail due to COVID

November 12, 2020
Chief James Craig

Chief James Craig explains why Trump protesters treated differently than BLM protesters

November 12, 2020
bluff

Seattle plans to cut police budget by 20 percent

November 12, 2020
Michigan police officer

Michigan police officer placed on leave after video of arrest goes viral

November 12, 2020
Pennsylvania judge

Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of Trump campaign

November 12, 2020
Iowa audit

Iowa audit finds 217 uncounted ballots, GOP candidate takes 34 vote lead

November 12, 2020
Utah law enforcement officers

Utah law enforcement officers share mental health struggles

November 12, 2020
nurse

Nurse charged in murder of 8 babies in UK hospital’s neonatal unit

November 12, 2020
US Army vet

Police officer who is US Army vet marches 22 miles to raise money for Fallen Heroes Foundation

November 11, 2020
Friday, November 13, 2020
No Result
View All Result
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result

Air Force chaplain arrested by police in sting targeting online predators

by Law Officer
November 13, 2020
in Investigations, News
7
0
Air Force chaplain

Air Force Maj. Jesse Howard is charged with online solicitation of a minor. (Booking photo via KSAT)

491
SHARES
1.4k
VIEWS
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Share
Share On Parler

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — An Air Force chaplain stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was arrested Thursday by the San Antonio Police Department during an investigation into online predators.

Maj. Jesse McKee Howard, 41, is the chaplain for the 433rd Airlift Wing, an Air Force reserve unit made up of roughly 3,400 service members stationed at JBSA-Lackland. A spokesperson for the reserve unit confirmed Howard’s arrest and noted he was on active duty at the time of his arrest, KSAT reported.

According to SAPD, Howard was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 6200 block of State Highway 151.

“A detective had been investigating online predators,” according to the police department’s preliminary information. “The investigation led to the booking of (Howard) for the listed offense. The arrest was made without incident.”

Police did not provide more specific information about what led to Howard’s arrest, and the 433rd Airlift Wing spokesperson said officials were working on gathering more information about the alleged crime.

Bexar County Jail records showed Howard posted his $30,000 bail and was released from custody on Thursday night.

Online solicitation of a minor is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

 

What Are Your Thoughts?
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.
Tags:

Related Posts

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 Law Officer

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Create New Account!

Fill the forms below to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In