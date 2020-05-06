A Texas Agency is informing parents that they may have much more to worry about if they find condoms in their kid’s room.

Posting to social media, the Thrall (TX) Police Department stated:

Something new from another stop, fake condom wrappers. For those working the streets, stay vigilant.

Labeled the “Tokin Platinum Bags”, they are listed as smell-proof bags that are water proof.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The bags are designed to look like condom wrappers and according to Wal-Mart, who sells 50 bags for $11.49, “The Tokin Platinum OG Smell-Proof Bags from Stink Sack measure 2.48″ x 2.48″ (the same size as your average condom), and hold up to 1 gram. Smell-proof, water proof, and puncture resistant.”

You heard that right. You can purchase them at Wal-Mart right here.

But Wal-Mart isn’t the only place you can get them. They have a 5 star review on Amazon.