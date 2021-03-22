Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Boulder, CO. – There is a report of an active shooting in Boulder. The incident has occurred at a local shopping center and authorities are urging the public to stay away from the area. The shooting happened at the King Soopers just before 3 p.m. local time according to Fox News.

The original report came in as a man shot in a car but police that arrived in scene have reported being shot at by an unknown suspect. Live video on the ground showed police surrounding a building as someone could be heard over the loudspeaker saying, “This is the Boulder Police Department … come out with your hands up.”

The footage later showed police officers armed with long guns being lifted via a firetruck apparatus onto the roof of the grocery store. Police K-9s could also be heard at the scene.

A store employee at a local sandwich shop, who did not give his name, told Fox News he and his coworkers heard gunshots before they moved to the back of their store for safety.

This is a breaking story and we will update as we receive additional information.