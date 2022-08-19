Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Officers – I’m in awe of who you are and what you do. Your wherewithal to juggle a wide range of situations and make life-altering decisions in mere seconds. Your grasp of the U.S. Constitution and ability to apply it without the benefit of analysis after-the-fact. Your willingness to keep us safe and put your own lives at risk, despite navigating a hostile landscape. We see the toll this job has taken on your psyches, your bodies, and your relationships.

There’s indeed a lot of weight on your shoulders. Without your presence, the tenets that our nation’s founders sought to create won’t work, and we will descend into complete lawlessness. That’s how high the stakes are.

Most of you do your job in good faith and for the right reasons – you’re truly The Finestamong us. There is no way I would have willingly defended you with all my might these past years years if I didn’t believe this. And I will continue to support you as I always have. Without expecting a thing in return.

The politics and ideals you embrace in your personal lives are your own; as Americans, you have every right to think and speak freely.

If however, you place your personal preferences, politics, or career ambition before the U.S. Constitution, you’re on your own.

I want what I believe most of us want: For every American to be treated fairly and equally, with the benefit of due process of law, and without preference or favor. Everybody, including our enemies and those who don’t think like us, deserves the protections that our founding fathers explicitly intended. Without upholding this concept, we will fail as a nation.

Why am I expressing all of this? Because we are a nation in deep crisis, and I fear we’re falling deeper into a black hole. Your allegiance to the U.S. Constitution will undoubtedly be tested, and I’m asking you not to let us down.

Most of you are thankfully up to the challenge.

For the Blue is a solutions-based initiative. I'm just an American patriot asking questions. I don't work with any political party and I answer to nobody. For me, the health of the nation, due process (including for police officers), the rule of law, and respect for individual liberties, will always transcend party affiliation. I welcome your thoughts, even if you disagree; though personal attacks will be ignored. You can reach me at [email protected]

