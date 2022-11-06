Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – A mass shooting occurred outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night. Nine people were wounded, with two of those listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Multiple gunmen pulled up in a black-colored vehicle near East Allegheny and Kensington Avenues in the city’s Kensington section around 10:45 p.m. and opened fire. About 40 rounds were discharged into a crowd standing on the sidewalk, police told 6 ABC Action News.

Although initial reports said the number of people struck by gunfire was 12, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford confirmed in a news conference nine people were shot. Two of the victims are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable. The victims include men and women ranging from ages 23 to 49, Fox News Digital reported.

According to Stanford, patrol officers in the area first responded when they heard heavy gunfire. Crime scene investigators marked at least 40 shell casings as evidence.

“We have some brazen people in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here and some of them don’t care how many people are out here,” Stanford said. “We continue to do what we need to do to get these individuals in custody.”

Stanford said the gunmen were inside a black vehicle that was seen lingering in the area. He said it may have been a targeted shooting, the New York Post reported.

“At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle, and began firing at the group of individuals that were there. We don’t have much more than that in terms of motive,” Stanford said.

The mass shooting occurred in a very busy and populated area, Stanford said. When asked if there was a threat to the public, he said he thinks ongoing violence is a “threat to the public in itself.”

“You should be able to walk through the city’s streets and not worry about gunfire,” Stanford told a reporter.

The suspects remain at large Sunday morning. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects to call authorities at 215-686-TIPS.