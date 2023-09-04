Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – At least 41 people have been arrested at The Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan since the city turned the former posh hotel into a migrant shelter in May, according to a report.

Most of the crimes originated from domestic-violence in one form or another, police sources said Sunday. The troubling figure surfaced a day after a 30-year-old migrant at the hotel-turned-shelter on E. 45th St. was arrested for the crime of child endangerment, the New York Post reported.

The man was taken into custody just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the hotel. Law enforcement sources said the victim was the man’s 11-year-old daughter. To no one’s surprise, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office later declined to prosecute.

Details regarding the offense were not provided, but the DA’s office issued a statement, saying the “crime cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

It’s unclear how many of the other 41 arrests have been declined for prosecution.