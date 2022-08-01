Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – A detective with the New York Police Department is clinging to life after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his Queens home late Sunday, police sources said.

The unnamed 28-year-old detective was off-duty when he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside his home on Beach 139th Street near Beach Channel Drive in Belle Harbor around 11:30 p.m., according to sources, the New York Post reported.

The detective remained in critical condition at Kings County Hospital Center Monday morning, the news outlet reported.

The detective works in Manhattan, and is in “bad shape,” according to a union official, the Post reported.

Editor’s note: The 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255, or help can be found at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

