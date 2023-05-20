Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Lafayette, Indiana – A three year old in Indiana shot two people after he accessed a gun at an apartment complex where his mother’s friend and mother was staying. While it was an accidental shooting, Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman said that one of the victims, Trayshaun Smith, 23, had a murder warrant and was arrested by police when he was being treated at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The active murder warrant was from neighboring Cook County, Illinois. The Lafayette Police Department is coordinating with police in Markham, Illinois, regarding the arrest.

Smith resides in Lafayette, according to authorities.

Hartman said that “it was determined that a three year old child at that location accessed a gun and fired one round striking two people.”

The police department found both shooting victims at the Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital, where Smith was arrested.