By Alpha News Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three teenage girls were shot Wednesday night in St. Paul, one fatally, according to police.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls and a report from an officer on patrol around 7:45 p.m. about shots fired in the area of Hazelwood Street and Maryland Avenue East.

They located three teenage female victims at the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a press release. Police rendered aid to all three victims as paramedics responded.

All of the victims were transported to Regions Hospitals where one of the victims died. A source tells Alpha News that the victim who died was 14 years old while the two who survived are 13 and 15.

The injuries to the surviving victims are not considered life-threatening, police said.

“I cannot imagine what a family is going through right now as a father myself. It’s unthinkable to have something like this happen,” Sgt. Mike Ernster said during a media availability.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and who is responsible. No arrests have been made.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased victim in the coming days. Her death was the 27th homicide in the capital city this year.

Update: Police said a 19-year-old also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The deceased victim was identified as Monica Holley.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.