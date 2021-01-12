Spread the word...















Three police officers have been killed and a fourth was injured Monday near the capital of Puerto Rico.

According to Fox 5, the deaths occurred during a carjacking.

These three officers were murdered in Carolina, Puerto Rico by a gunman armed with a automatic rifle in a pursuit following a carjacking. The murderer is still at large and the police force is on a manhunt. #BlueLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sWMt7viaci — Daniel Vélez (@themanblob) January 12, 2021

The Associated Press confirmed that two of the dead officers were shot and the third was run over.

The incident occurred in the tourist district of Isla Verde on one of the U.S. territory’s busiest highways.

My Condolences To The Families and Puerto Rico Police Department. They are mourning the loss of 3 officers who died in the line of duty.

😥💙🇺🇲🚔🙏 pic.twitter.com/tbwJvtqf2E — Chicago's Finest👮🏻 (@ChicagoPD19) January 12, 2021

It was the first time in recent history that so many Puerto Rico police officers were slain in one incident.

The suspect remains at large and there have been no further details released.

Two of the officers were municipal officers and a third was a state officer.

