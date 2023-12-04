Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

MINNEAPOLIS – Two people were fatally shot and a third was injured in a shooting at a tobacco shop in the heart of Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus early Sunday.

Responders were dispatched about 2:15 a.m. on a report of several shots fired and people were reported to be shot inside a business that was later updated to the 400 block of 14th Avenue Southeast, according to police dispatch audio.

Initial information indicated that at least two people were shot, and two suspects fled in a vehicle. Later information indicated that a person associated with the suspect vehicle tried to report around 4 a.m. that the vehicle had been stolen.

The Minneapolis Police Department released a statement Sunday morning confirming that two people had died in the shooting and another was injured. The two fatalities bring the total number of homicides on the year in Minneapolis to 60.

Police said none of the parties appeared to be U of M students:

“At approximately 2:15 a.m., officers from the 2nd Precinct responded to the report of a shooting at 403 14th Av SE. Officers identified two males in their 20s with fatal gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving efforts. Despite all life-saving efforts, both males died at the scene. A third male, also in his 20s, was transported to HCMC with at least one apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Preliminary information indicates that an altercation between two groups of customers escalated to gunfire inside a store. The injured male transported to the hospital was one of three employees inside the store. MPD believes that the two deceased males and the injured employee are not University of Minnesota students. Officers secured the scene and canvassed the area. Forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division responded to process the scene and collect evidence. Minneapolis Homicide Investigators began their investigation. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased along with the cause and manner of their death. The GO number is 23-321593 Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.”

Alpha News will continue to follow developments in this incident.

