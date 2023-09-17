Chicago, Illinois – Two people were taken into custody for attacking a police officer early Saturday morning in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said.

Arturo Rodriguez, 46, of Cicero, was arrested for felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, according to Chicago police. A second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody on two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstruction a peace officer.

According to authorities, Chicago police officers were in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Saturday when an individual approached and attempted to batter the officers. Officers attempted to subdue that individual, at which point the other suspect intervened and struck an officer with a heavy wooden stick, police said.

NBC Chicago reports that the officers were taken to an area hospital and listed in good condition.