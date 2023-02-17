Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – A arrest warrant with a bond of $1 million has been issued for 32-year-old Connor Smith, a former MTV reality show contestant. The man is accused of grooming, traveling to meet a minor and disseminating harmful material after he reportedly communicated with detectives who were posing as an underage girl.

Smith is facing charges outlined in the warrant after police arrived to arrest him at his home in Orland Park, Illinois, on Thursday. Authorities said he gave officers the slip and managed to get away in his black pickup truck, WGN 9 reported.

According to US Weekly, Smith appeared in 2015 on the third season of the MTV dating show “Are You the One?” Now he is accused of communicating with undercover detectives who were posing as a girl under the age of 15. He allegedly sent explicit images and videos of himself and then made arrangements to meet the individual purported to be a female teen.

Hence, the extraditable arrest warrant lists the charges of grooming, traveling to meet a minor and disseminating harmful material, with a bond listed at $1 million, according to KTLA.

A further description of Smith’s black truck includes words “roofing,” “siding” and “windows” on the back gate, along with a phone number (507-218-9979). The truck’s license plate number is 3031686.

Connor Smith fled in his black pickup truck with an Illinois license plate number 3031686, authorities said. (Courtesy Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith indicated he would surrender, but thus far has failed to do so, police confirmed. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact law enforcement.