ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Police in Southern California say a 13-year-old girl who was joyriding in her mother’s car is responsible for a crash that killed two men.

An officer — who initially wasn’t aware the driver was a juvenile — approached the vehicle and tried to speak with the girl Friday night, but she took off, Escondido police said in a news release.

The 13-year-old, from Vista, lost control after making a left turn and crashed into bushes, police said.

Two men who were sleeping in the bushes were struck and killed. Police believe the men were homeless. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at a hospital. Police said they were still working to identify the victims, The Mercury News reported.

The girl and her friend, who was a passenger, were arrested and later released to their parents. It’s unclear what charges they will face.

During the investigation, a police cruiser that was blocking the road was struck by a person suspected of driving impaired. That driver was arrested for DUI. No one was injured in the collision.

