ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven people were arrested and four victims were rescued during a sex trafficking sting last week in St. Paul, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Investigators with the BCA’s Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force and the St. Paul Police Department conducted the operation from July 27-28. The suspects talked online with undercover agents who posed as minors or sex buyers, the BCA said. The suspects were arrested when they arrived at an arranged meeting place for an “encounter.”

Four female victims were rescued from “trafficking situations” during the investigation, according to the BCA.

Leonard David Caston, Jr., 30, of Wisconsin was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on probable cause felony promotion of prostitution. Media reports appear to indicate that Caston was charged in January for sex trafficking two women in the Eau Claire, Wis., area.

Ten others were booked on probable cause felony solicitation of a minor under 18 years of age for prostitution, including:

Malvin Chirongoma, 25, Inver Grove Heights

Yonis Abdiweli Hashi, 22, Eden Prairie

Rodrigue Lauture, 42, Minneapolis

Geber Danian Lopez Mejia, 34, Blaine

Jose Jacinto Guaman Quizhpi, 29, Minneapolis

Brandon Emmanuel Rivera Ruiz, 22, Richfield

Abdul Jameer Shaik, 33, Chanhassen

Thomas Charles Stephenson, 23, St. Michael

Robert Jeremy Yang, 41, St. Paul

Toula-Joe Yang, 35, St. Paul

Charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.

“We are committed to helping Minnesota’s trafficking victims escape the reprehensible actions of those who would buy or sell them for sex,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “Our predatory crimes agents will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and advocates to end this terrible crime in Minnesota.”

To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email [email protected].

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.

