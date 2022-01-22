Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DANVILLE, PA. — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania. Authorities say at least three of the monkeys appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.

Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.

It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.