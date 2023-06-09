Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Metro police have released video of something streaking across the sky before a northwest valley family called 911 to report “creatures” in their backyard.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. Several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the flash, according to the American Meteor Society.

Shortly after the sighting, a man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard.

The police call log shows several other family members confirmed the sighting to police according to 8 News.

Two officers were sent to the home to investigate.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...