YONKER, N.Y. – A New York man from the Bronx was captured on a Ring doorbell camera boosting a few packages from a porch in Yonkers on Jan. 3. The man fled on foot when he was confronted by police, but later stopped in his tracks by a public works employee who knocked him to the ground, allowing officers to make the arrest.

Francisco Jose Eder Mateo, 27, was identified by law enforcement authorities as the suspect who was body-checked to the ground by the civic-minded gentleman during his getaway, Law&Crime reported.

The Yonkers Police Department provided the following overview along with footage from the incident.

“Christmas may be over, but the spirit of the Grinch is still alive in some people, especially Francisco Jose EDER MATEO, 27, of the Bronx. EDER MATEO decided that he was going to steal some packages from the porch of one of our residents. Unfortunately for him, our 2nd Precinct Officers were ready for him.

“Despite his camouflaged jacket, Officers were able to spot EDER MATEO pretty easily. When they tried to stop him, he led them on a brief foot pursuit around the area. He thought he was getting away, until he was stopped in his tracks by a Yonkers public works employee who saw him running from the Officers. This Good Samaritan got out of his car and knocked EDER MATEO to the ground, allowing the closely pursuing Officers to apprehend him.”

“This video shows what happens when everyone works together seamlessly to stop crime,” YPD said in the press release. “A resident sees a crime and quickly calls it in allowing Officers to get on the scene quickly, Officers flood the area to ensure the suspect can’t get away despite his attempted fleeing, finished off by a Good Samaritan who saw an opportunity to help our Officers capture a suspect and took that opportunity — right to him.”

Eder Mateo was charged with Grand Larceny 4th and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (both Felonies), among other misdemeanors, according to police. He was later released on his own recognizance following an arraignment.