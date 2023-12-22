Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas-based non-profit, The Wounded Blue, is hosting a special fundraiser to help injured police officers across the country.

‘Guitars 4 Cops’ is an opportunity to purchase a guitar signed by a country music legend with all the proceeds going to a good cause.

ABC13 reported that The Wounded Blue The non-profit offers wrap-around support for officers who are wounded in the line of duty, whether that be a physical or mental injury.

Randy Sutton is the founder of The Wounded Blue. and a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lieutenant. .

It’s a passion for Sutton after his own life-altering experience on the force.

“I didn’t intend to retire when I did. I suffered a stroke in my police car, and it ended it almost ended my life, but it certainly ended my career,” Sutton said. “Understanding what happens when you are facing a career ending injury led me to create this organization.”

The Wounded Blue offers counseling from current of former officers who are certified peer support counselors.

“We live by this motto- never forgotten, never alone,” Sutton added.

Sometimes, the lifeline comes in the form of financial support. The foundation purchased a prosthetic leg for a former Texas police officer who suffered life-threatening injuries while in the line of duty.

The non-profit also offers a “hospitality house” which offers respite and comfort for officers who’ve been injured or disabled in the line of duty from across the United States.

It’s a cause you can support by purchasing a guitar signed by any of a country music legend- including George Strait, Dierks Bentley, Brad Pasiley, Reba McEntire and more.

Each guitar is $1,000 with all the proceeds going to The Wounded Blue.

You can learn more by visiting the Guitars4Cops website.