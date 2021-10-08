Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — The lifeless bloodied body of Alexandria Castano, 24, was dumped outside the front door of her mother’s Westchester County home, according to reports.

Police were notified of the circumstances about 7 a.m. Tuesday and responded to the residence on Summit Avenue in Mount Vernon. Upon arrival officers discovered Castano’s body, News 12 The Bronx reported.

Lucia Castano, the woman’s mother, said her daughter left abruptly the previous evening while they were preparing dinner. Alexandria sent her mother a text message about 30 minutes later saying she was returning home, but never arrived, nor did she answer her phone, News 12 reported.

Lucia Castano’s home where the body of her daughter Alexandria Castano was dumped. ( Google Maps)

Alexandria’s sister, Christina Benitez, described the family’s distress.

“She just kept saying, ‘Someone killed my daughter!’” Benitez told News 12 about her mother. “Someone did something to her, I know it. I just want to know what happened to my sister.”

The body of Alexandria Castano was dumped at her mother’s home. ( Gerardo Castano Facebook)

The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death, New York Post reported.

Mount Vernon Police did not immediately release further details at the time of publication.