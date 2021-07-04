Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















ROCKWALL, Texas — A Texas woman was arrested Saturday after causing a “disturbance in the staging area” during an Independence Day parade, according to police.

Rockwall Police Department said officers tried to stop Bostic due to the “dangerous way she was operating her tractor” as well as her refusal to obey officer’s directions.

Law enforcement officers are seen on video taken by a parade spectator trying to corral the woman, NBCDFW reported

Laurie Bostic, 61, faces charges of evading arrest, interference with a processional, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, police said.

Eventually, police forced the woman to drive off the road and into a fence, where she was taken into custody and booked at the Rockwall County Jail.

