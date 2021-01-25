Police responded last Thursday to a home in Simpsonville, S.C., after getting a call about an unresponsive child. The youngster was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the news outlet.

The child was identified by the Greenville County Coroner’s office as 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith. She died as a result of injuries caused by blunt force trauma, according to a medical examination, FOX reported.

Ariel Robinson, who appeared on the 20th season of “Worst Cooks in America,” had won $25,000 upon winning the competition, which pits amateur cooks against each other in a series of cooking challenges overseen by celebrity chefs, Deadline reported. Episodes of her season are no longer available to stream on Food Network’s online platforms.

The investigation into the child’s death remains ongoing.