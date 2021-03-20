Of course, as it often happens in America, the latest horrific crime in the headlines has raised the level of political bigotry and racial prejudice regarding crime and law enforcement. Until now, the bigotry and racial prejudice demonstrated by politicians and the media may have had some resemblance to the actual facts and circumstances. But the latest round of bigoted “outrage” about violence against Asian Americans is not only void of any sense of reality—it ignores even the basic facts.

For example, while politicians and so-called “journalists” are falling over themselves—to virtue signal any race-based connections to violence against Asian Americans they can possibly imagine—the shooter himself explained how his motives had more to do with sex addiction, temptation, and religion—not race. But that hasn’t stopped politicians and the media from pushing their racially prejudiced opinions, despite what investigators have to say.

But in their ignorance, wanna-be-woke politicians and so-called journalists have drawn some completely absurd conclusions, including that “Whiteness is a Pandemic.”

However, aside from such bigot-speak, when it comes to hate crime in America, the facts reveal a completely different story. According to FBI crime data for 2019 (the last complete year of data available), the most common bias motivations were “Anti-Black” and “Anti-White”—indeed, Whites are the second largest group of hate crime victims.

Considering the top three motivations for (single-bias) hate crimes based on race, religion, and ethnicity, the matter is even more complicated.