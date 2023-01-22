Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Monterey Park, CA. – At least 10 people were killed and multiple others were injured in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club Saturday night in Monterey Park, California. The search for the suspect is continuing. The shooting took place in an area where people were gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year, according to Fox News.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department confirmed that 10 victims were pronounced dead at the scene, with 10 additional victims taken to local hospitals in various conditions that including critical.

The suspect has been identified as a male and no additional description or motive has been given. 65% of the population in Monterey Park are Asian American.

Scanner traffic from the shooting pic.twitter.com/tHqIUNb7sX — Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) January 22, 2023

A heavy police presence responded to the 120 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, a city in Los Angeles County, according to photos and videos on Citizen, an app designed to allow residents to report crimes in their local area.

Several police vehicles were seen blocking an open area between a GBC International Bank and the TS Emporium, a Chinese grocery store. Entertainment venues, shopping, and dining locations lined W Garvey Avenue Saturday night.

Many people gathered in the city Saturday night for a Lunar New Year celebration of the “Year of the Rabbit.”

According to the Monterey Park city government website, the Lunar New Year festival features “vendors offering unique gifts and specialty items, food booths with various types of delectable items, amusement rides, and lots of live entertainment.”