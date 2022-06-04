Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.V. – A gun battle in West Virginia left a Nicholas County deputy and the suspected gunman dead while a second deputy was injured Friday night and a second suspect was arrested, West Virginia State Police said.

The fatal shooting occurred Friday night as law enforcement authorities arrived a mobile home to serve a warrant. Upon arrival they took gunfire from the suspects inside one of the residences, leaving a deputy and a gunman dead, while a second deputy was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The wounded Nicholas County deputy was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The law enforcement officer is believed to have been shot in the leg. State police confirmed that a second shooting suspect was arrested, Fox News reported.

In the aftermath of the deadly gunfire there was a heavy law enforcement presence at the crime scene involving multiple agencies.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the deceased deputy or gunman since notifications need to be made to families.

They have identified the second suspect as 28-year-old Brent Tyler Kelly. He was booked into the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods early Saturday morning. Kelly is charged with first degree murder, Metro News reported.

Brent Tyler Kelly (Image via WVRJ)

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a statement posted to Facebook, asked: “all West Virginians to keep Nicholas County in your prayers right now.”

He added, “Our First Responders are heroes, they run to the fire to keep us safe and we should never forget their sacrifice. Especially in moments like these, all of us should realize the obvious — just how needed our law enforcement heroes are. We should have this exact same thought every day because all of us depend on and need these heroes every moment of every day.”