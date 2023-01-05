Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The owner of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds for slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has no connection to his family and has been banned by the company, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

County sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko issued an initial alert about the page Wednesday.

“Our office has been advised that there is currently a GoFundMe page for Chief Justin McIntire that has been listed by a Michael McIntire,” Manko said. “Our office has been informed, and the public should be aware that this page has no connection to Chief Justin McIntire or his family.”

Manko said there is no active investigation but that the office was advising the public not to donate, according to TribLive.

The GoFundMe page was listed as being organized by Mike McIntire of Lancaster.

GoFundMe suspended the page shortly after it went live according to authorities.

GoFundMe issued a statement following the event: “At GoFundMe, being a safe and trusted place to give and receive help is our top priority. We have removed this fundraiser and the organizer has also been banned from using the platform for any future fundraisers.

“All donors who contributed to the campaign will be fully refunded. Our thoughts remain with all of you during this tragic time.”

Mike McIntire, organizer of the page, did not respond to a request for comment.

Chief McIntire was shot and killed on Monday after he confronted Aaron Swan Jr., 28, following a two day manhunt over a probation violation involving weapons.