We previously reported on the actions taken against Port of Seattle Police Officer Greg Anderson.

Just a few hours ago, we called on all Americans to take a stand against cowards and as of this writing, the GoFundMe Account that has been set up to help Greg and his family is over $111,000.

Travis Yates is the CEO of the Courageous Leadership Institute and he has been railing against Cowardly Leaders for years and he calls this action one of the most despicable he has seen.

Sadly, Yates says that none of it is a surprise.

Yates told us that the attack of good, honest cops within our own leadership ranks has become common place but Yates had an interesting take.

“I have spoken to hundreds of police officers in our seminars and on the phone that have been treated in a similar fashion as Greg was today and without a doubt I can say this to Greg and every other law enforcement professional that has been treated poorly by leadership……In the end, cowards always lose.”

The irony, says Yates, is that cowards treat others horribly because they believe they are protecting themselves but it always destroys them because once you go down the road of self preservation and the deeds of cowardly leaders, all credibility is lost.

In Officer Anderson’s case, Yates tells us that there will be an “overwhelming” response by good, freedom loving Americans like we have never seen before.

“First off, after this week, Greg will not have to worry about money. He will be a millionaire, despite the cowards attempt to deprive him of how he makes a living. Secondly, Greg will have more job offers than he knows what to do with,” Yates predicted.

And Yates offered one more benefit for Greg. “Most importantly, Greg will be able to hold his head high and leave a legacy for his children and all other Americans that doing what is right, is the most honorable thing any person could ever do.”

What can others do you may ask.

Yates says to come alongside Greg both with support, prayers and financially.

“Greg took a stand knowing what the cost was and the least we can do for him is make sure that he is supported, prayed for and taken care financially,” Yates detailed.

You can help Greg here.