Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















WAUWATOSA, WI. — Two Wauwatosa police officers were shot Saturday night after they responded to a shots fired call at the Radisson Hotel on North Mayfair Road. Police responded to the hotel around 10:33 p.m. where witnesses told officers the shots were fired from the second floor according to MSN.

When responding officers checked the floor of the hotel where reports of shots came from, they were fired upon.

Two officers were hit and they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both officers were transported to the hospital where they were in stable condition Saturday night.

No one else was injured at the hotel and a man was taken into custody although there have been no further details released at this time.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...













