A police officer nabbed an unwelcome intruder who was loitering in a South St. Pete park on Thursday: A 6-foot long python.

St. Pete Police posted this video of an officer wrangling a big snake at Dell Holmes Park. pic.twitter.com/yuohEe4qZz — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) November 25, 2020

Fox13 reports that St. Pete Police Officer Paul Grata wrangled the snake next to the water at Dell Holmes Park, which is along the northwest corner of Lake Maggiore.