NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – New Jersey police discovered a prohibited visitor inside a Rutgers University dormitory room. The forbidden guest was a baby python.

On Monday, the Rutgers University Police Department noted on Facebook that an officer recovered a baby python in a dorm room on campus. The law enforcement agency provided the following details:

RUPD was called to Voorhees Residence Hall for the report of a snake in a dorm room. Upon arrival, Officer Rebecca Phillips located and safely removed a baby python. The snake was turned over to New Brunswick Animal Control. Students must receive approval from from the Office of Disability Services to live in university housing with support animals and unwanted animals should never be released. Please contact [email protected] for more information about special housing accommodations.

There are several species of nonvenomous Pythons. Their size and lifespan depends upon the species, according to petmd.com.

Their size ranges from less than 3 feet in length up to 33 feet. Age ranges are roughly 20 to 30 years.