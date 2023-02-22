Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Citizens Behind the Badge is proud to be offering a FREE viewing of the powerful documentary film, “Heroes Behind the Badge,” which recounts the heroic stories of law enforcement officers who were caught in the line of fire and survived, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It is an awe inspiring film produced by CBB board member and retired Miami-Dade Police Lt. Bill Erfurth, directed by British Academy Award-winning director Wayne Derrick, and narrated by Emmy Award nominee Vincent D’Onofrio. You can click on the following link to view the film: https://lnkd.in/guMX3AXf

While no fee is being charged to watch the feature-length documentary, please consider a donation to Citizens Behind the Badge as a way to honor the heroes profiled in the film, and to support all officers serving and protecting our nation. Donations can be made using the following link: https://lnkd.in/gbb3wWaU