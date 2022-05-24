Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Washington Post falsely reported that George Floyd was “shot and killed” while in police custody in Minneapolis two years ago.

The news agency deleted the tweet on Monday that wrongly indicated the manner in which Floyd died.

“On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was shot and killed in police custody,” read the tweet which appeared on the newspaper’s official Twitter account, according to the New York Post.

The timestamp indicated that the tweet was posted at 9:42 p.m. Eastern time.

Not only did The Washington Post mess this up in their tweet (left) about how George Floyd died, they did the same thing on their own website (right) pic.twitter.com/nWhNEAvFke — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 24, 2022

“His death sparked outrage, wide scale protests and calls to change policing. Two years later, what has — or hasn’t changed?”

Curtis Houck of the Media Research Center posted a screenshot showing the error was repeated in a Washington Post news story.

The grievous blunder was corrected a short time later, according to the news site Mediaite.

Despite the criminal conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death, experts continue to debate the manner in which he died since there was a confluence of factors involved.

Nevertheless, one thing that is universally known is that Floyd was NOT SHOT by police. Such reporting is beyond egregious as it could be considered gaslighting.

